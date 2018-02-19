Navigate

Navigation

KRG Opens New Section of Erbil Ring Road

By on February 19, 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

A new section of Erbil’s largest road was reportedly opened on Monday.

The five-kilometer stretch of the “120 Meter Road” will alleviate heavy traffic on the Erbil-Pirmam and Erbil-Koya roads, according to a report from Rudaw.

The Hemn Group has pledged to finish the next phase of the project near the Kirkuk road and another segment serving the Kirkuk-Mosul road by the end of the year, witht the entire road expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

More here from Rudaw.

(Source: Rudaw)

Related posts:

Road Projects available for Investment Lufthansa Consulting to support Development at Erbil Airport Plans for Flights between Erbil and Urmia Czech firm to Manufacture Tractors in Iraqi Kurdistan
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply