Stock Market Up 25% since End-October

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th Feb 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD951 (+2.7%) / $991 (+2.7%) (weekly change) (+17.2% and +18.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.1bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.9bn ($6.3mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) will hold AGM* on Mar. 4, 2018 to discuss and approve 2013 annual financial results and increasing the capital from IQD400mn to IQD800mn through 100% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of SMOF starting Feb. 27, 2018.
- Babylon Hotel (HBAY) will hold a GA on Mar. 1, 2018 to discuss the offer of deferred investment contract postponed from the previous AGM held on Nov. 19, 2017. ISX will suspend trading of HBAY starting Feb. 26, 2018 and the company will resume trading on Mar. 4, 2018.
- Mouta for Remittance (MTMO) will hold a GA on Feb. 26, 2018 to elect a new BoD. The company has been suspended since Jan. 21, 2018 because the company was converting from money transfer company into an Islamic bank.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) will hold a GA on Feb. 20, 2018 to elect a new BoD. ISX suspended trading of AIPM starting Feb. 15, 2018 and the company will resume trading on Feb. 21, 2018.
- Asiacell (TASC) will be suspended from trading on Feb. 18, 2018 if the company fails to explain why the prices touched the higher limit in the last two trading sessions (Feb. 14-15, 2018).
- AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) will hold AGM* on Feb. 18, 2018 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of IKLV starting Feb. 13, 2018.
- Commercial Bank of Iraqi (BCOI) announced that it will start distributing 2.6% cash dividend (IQD0.026 dividend per share) from 2015 profit starting Feb. 18, 2018.
- Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) resumed trading on Feb. 12, 2018 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results.
