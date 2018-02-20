Price of Iranian Goods Falls 30% in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.

A sharp fall in the value of the Iranian rial has reportedly reduced the price of Iranian goods in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq by 30 percent, boosting demand.

According to Rudaw, trade between the Kurdistan Region and Iran amounted to $6 billion in 2016, falling to around $5.05 billion in 2017.

Tehran closed three border crossings with the Kurdistan Region at the request of Baghdad after September’s independence referendum, reopening them in early January.

(Source: Rudaw)

(Picture Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)