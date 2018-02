By John Lee.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] is to visit Turkey this week to discuss expanding cooperation in the oil and energy sector.

Among the topics for discussion will be the possible restarting of oil exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan (pictured), and the export the Iraqi oil “by SOMO company exclusively”.

He will also invite Turkish companies to participate in investment projects in the oil sector.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)