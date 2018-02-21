Chevron Resumes Drilling in Kurdistan

By John Lee.

Chevron has reportedly announced that it had resumed drilling operations at the Sarta-3 well in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The US company temporarily suspended operations in October following the controversial independence referendum, which increased tensions between Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Kurdistan 24, it currently operates and holds an 80-percent contractor interest in two production-sharing contracts covering the Sarta and Qara Dagh blocks.

(Sources: Reuters, Kurdistan 24)