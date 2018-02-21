Iraq Delegation to Visit Turkey over Water Dispute

By John Lee.

An Iraqi government delegation is planning to visit Turkey to discuss environmental concerns over Turkey’s Ilisu Dam on the Tigris River.

Iraqi Water Resources Minister Hassan al-Janabi (pictured) recently commented:

“All regions of Iraq face the danger of water scarcity.”

The amount of water in key Iraqi rivers has reportedly fallen by at least 40 percent in recent decades due to erratic rainfall, and the construction of dams in neighbouring countries.

The Ministry of Water Resources has stressed that Iraq is “keen to maintain cooperation with neighbouring countries, including Turkey, in order to achieve mutual benefit for all the riparian countries on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers through fair and reasonable use and based on the principle of avoiding harm to any party.”

