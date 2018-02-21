Kirkuk Council reportedly files Oil case against Iraq Govt

Kirkuk Governorate Council has reportedly filed a complaint at the Iraqi Supreme Court against the federal government for taking unilateral steps on the governorate’s oil.

A press report on February 19 cited three moves that it said Baghdad has taken without consultation with local government: An agreement with British Petroleum (BP) to develop Kirkuk oil fields; efforts to export oil to Iran and Turkey; and exporting oil to Iran via tankers.

Though the report referred to these three steps as “contracts“, only the third relates to an agreement that is already being realised. The other moves remain in the initial stages. The head of the Kurdish Fraternity List at Kirkuk Governorate Council, Muhammad Kamal, told press:

“In accordance with the federal constitution, in provinces that produce oil, there should be coordination with the local governments and no contracts should be signed without consultation with the local administrations”.

Head of Kirkuk Governorate Council, Rebwar Talabani, stated that the federal government “does not listen to any articles of the constitution or laws“. He said the majority at the council were hoping that “our demands take the form of a legal case against the Iraqi government“.

According to the report, the council has filed 13 complaints at the Supreme Court against the Iraqi government concerning “violations” by Iraqi security forces and the government since October.

It added that since the federal takeover, the people of Kirkuk have not benefited from the governorate’s oil wealth, whereas prior to the takeover local government was given 10m dollars per month by the Kurdistan Regional Government for exporting its oil.

