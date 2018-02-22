UNDP Iraq Launches Trilingual App

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq launched a trilingual mobile application for iOS and Android to become the first ever UNDP Country Office to have such an application and one of a few within the UN community worldwide.

UNDP Iraq’s Communications Unit led the development process of this application with support on information technology from the Regional Hub.

The Unit explained:

“Out of over 37.2 million Iraqis, more than 30.2 million are mobile users*. The UNDP Iraq mobile application was developed not only to keep Iraqi users well informed of UNDP’s support to the people of Iraq, but also to reach out to a wider global audience.

“With its user-friendly design, the application is very informative in terms of highlighting UNDP’s work and impact as well as the country’s progress towards respective Sustainable Development Goals.“

The mobile application features news, impact stories, publications, a media library, infographs and visualized data in Arabic, Kurdish and English languages. It is now available for free download from App Store and Google Play.

(Source: UNDP)