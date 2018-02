By John Lee.

MENAFN reports that 540 Jordanian goods have been officially exempted from customs duties of Iraq.

Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Al-Qudah (pictured) said the decision aims to increase Jordanian exports to the Iraqi market, promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.

He added that Jordanian trucks will be allowed to enter Iraq, and vice versa.

(Source: MENAFN)