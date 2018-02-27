Fulbright Foreign Student Program for 2019-2021

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has announced the opening of the Fulbright Foreign Student Program competition for 2019-2021.

This academic exchange program is funded by the U.S. Department of State and was initiated by U.S. Senator William J. Fulbright in 1946 to increase international educational exchange between Americans and citizens of more than 150 countries worldwide.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program provides Iraqi students and young professionals the opportunity to pursue graduate-level study in the United States. The award includes funding for tuition and required fees; a book, equipment, and travel allowance; a monthly stipend for room & board; and also a supplemental health and accident coverage plan.

Please note that applicants may apply in most fields of study, including humanities, social science, science, technology, and engineering. However, master’s programs related to clinical studies, such as medicine and nursing, are not permitted.

In addition to academic training, Fulbright scholarships also provide transformative cultural exchange experiences. As Fulbright participants, Iraqi students will have the unique opportunity to experience life in the United States and also share Iraq’s unique culture and traditions with Americans.

Program participants will be selected through a merit-based, open competition in which leadership potential, academic excellence and ability to adjust to life in the United States are all considered. Prospective students may apply by following the online application instructions at the U.S. Embassy’s website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/fulbright-foreign-student-program .

Applications for the 2019-2021 Fulbright Foreign Student Program are being accepted now through May 1, 2018.

Applicants must:

Be Iraqi citizens.

U.S. citizens or green card holders are not eligible to apply.

Reside in country throughout the application, selection and placement process.

Have two years of professional work experience.

Hold a Bachelor’s degree at the time of the program start date from an accredited institution recognized by the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Baghdad.

Possess a strong academic background.

Be proficient in English and/or able to attend a Long-Term English (LTE) program prior to the start of the study program.

Preference will be given to students who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the United States. Those with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad)