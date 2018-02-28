Iran-Iraq Oil Swap Delayed over Safety Concerns

By John Lee.

A plan to export Iraqi crude oil by truck to Iran has reportedly been postponed due to security concerns.

Under the oil-swap agreement, Iraq was to export 60,000 bpd of crude oil by truck from Kirkuk to Iran’s Kermanshah refinery (pictured), and ship back refined Iranian oil for southern Iraq.

Hamid Hosseini, the Iranian secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, said Iran does not have X-ray machines to scan the trucks coming from Iraq, adding that Iran is in talks with Iraq to use their X-ray facilities.

(Sources: Xinhua, Rudaw)