Navigate

Navigation

Iran-Iraq Oil Swap Delayed over Safety Concerns

By on February 28, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

A plan to export Iraqi crude oil by truck to Iran has reportedly been postponed due to security concerns.

Under the oil-swap agreement, Iraq was to export 60,000 bpd of crude oil by truck from Kirkuk to Iran’s Kermanshah refinery (pictured), and ship back refined Iranian oil for southern Iraq.

Hamid Hosseini, the Iranian secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, said Iran does not have X-ray machines to scan the trucks coming from Iraq, adding that Iran is in talks with Iraq to use their X-ray facilities.

(Sources: Xinhua, Rudaw)

Related posts:

Iraq to start 60,000 bpd Oil Swap with Iran Tehran, Baghdad sign One-Year Oil Swap Deal Iran to Boost Gas Exports to Iraq Baghdad may Export Kirkuk Oil to Iran
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply