Iraq Denies Deal to buy Russian S-400 Missiles

The Iraqi government has denied concluding any deal with Russia to supply Baghdad with S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, but confirming Iraq’s right to import weaponry from any country in the world.

“So far, Iraq has not concluded any deal with Russia to import the S-400 air defence system” government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi stated on February 26.

“Talk about this deal is only in the media. This matter is not subject to political, but rather purely military and technical considerations” al-Hadithi said.

“The Iraqi Ministry of Defence is the only authority competent to supply [the army] with weapons and other military equipment needed by the armed forces. It is the only body that determines the nature, type, form and source of weapons Iraq needs”.

(Source: GardaWorld)

(Picture credit: Соколрус)