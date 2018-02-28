Navigate

Iraq Falls in Transparency Ranking

By on February 28, 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Iraq’s ranking has fallen three places its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

From a total of 180 countries, Iraq came in at number 169; last year’s position was 166 out of 176 countries.

This result puts it behind countries such as Turkmenistan, Angola and Eritrea, and just ahead of North Korea, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

New Zealand beat Denmark to first place.

Libya was ranked in 171st place, with Iran in 130th.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

