New Oil Licensing Round Delayed by Elections

By John Lee.

Platts reports that the final details of Iraq’s latest oilfield licensing round will not be completed by the planned date of July, due to the upcoming elections.

Abdul Mahdy Al-Ameedi, Director General of the Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD) told the CWC Iraq Petroleum Conference in Berlin:

“The timing may extend a bit especially as the whole project is connected with elections in April and May …

“Comments have been made by specialists in order to reorder contracts to include all the commitments and provisions I doubt that we will finish by July 5. It will take time but it will be done.“

The list of qualified companies can be found here.

(Source: Platts)