Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for January

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for January of 108,190,068 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.490 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight decrease from the 3.535 bpd exported in December.

The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $6.772 billion at an average price of $62.596 per barrel.

The oil was shipped by 31 international companies from the ports of Basra, Khor Al- Omaia and the single-point moorings (SPM’s) on the Gulf.

December export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)