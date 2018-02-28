Provincial Elections set for December

The Iraqi Council of Ministers has reportedly set the 22nd December 2018 as the date for the provincial elections to be held in Iraq.

Previously, the provincial elections were scheduled for before the national elections; however, the fight against the IS as well as the ongoing displacement crisis prevented these from being held earlier.

The vote was originally scheduled to be held on the 16th September 2017, but was later postponed with reports suggesting that they would be held in conjunction with the national elections set for May of this year.

At the beginning of February, however, the Iraqi parliament voted to postpone the provincial elections until December.

Although the date is yet to be ratified in a vote by the Iraqi parliament, the decision to hold the elections on the 22nd December will unlikely draw opposition as most factions are in agreement about this postponement.

There are 447 open seats nationwide for the provincial elections.

