Report: Shaping Iraq’s Oil and Gas Future

By John Lee.
A new report for the Atlantic Council argues that gas, being less politically fraught than oil, has the potential to serve as a key area of cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil and could help improve the reliability of electricity supply.
In Shaping Iraq’s Oil and Gas Future, Ellen Scholl recommends that:
- Baghdad and Erbil must get the incentive structure right. Part of the incentive structure should include supportive gas pricing.
- Institutions should mirror ambition.
- Baghdad and Erbil should take a comprehensive approach to developing and integrating infrastructure throughout the supply chain, including mid- and downstream infrastructure.
The full report can be downloaded here.
(Source: Atlantic Council)
No comments yet.