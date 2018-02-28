Report: Shaping Iraq’s Oil and Gas Future

By John Lee.

A new report for the Atlantic Council argues that gas, being less politically fraught than oil, has the potential to serve as a key area of cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil and could help improve the reliability of electricity supply.

In Shaping Iraq’s Oil and Gas Future, Ellen Scholl recommends that:

Baghdad and Erbil must get the incentive structure right. Part of the incentive structure should include supportive gas pricing. Institutions should mirror ambition. Baghdad and Erbil should take a comprehensive approach to developing and integrating infrastructure throughout the supply chain, including mid- and downstream infrastructure.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: Atlantic Council)