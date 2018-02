From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq is hoping to lure international investors to help develop its oil and gas industry.

With victory declared over fighters from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), government ministers are meeting oil executives in Berlin to discuss how to exploit its vast reserves.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin: