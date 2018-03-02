Oil Exports Fall Slightly in February

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for February of 95,940,404 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.426 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight decrease from the 3.490 bpd exported in January.

The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $5.769 billion at an average price of $60.137 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)