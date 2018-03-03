BOC “Preparing to Tender” for Water Injection Project

By John Lee.

The Basra Oil Company (BOC) is reportedly preparing to tender for a water injection project in Iraq if talks with ExxonMobil and PetroChina fail.

Reuters quotes the head of the Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD), Abdul Mahdi al-Ameedi, as telling reporters at the CWC Iraq Petroleum Conference in Berlin, “we cannot wait for a longer time unless Exxon Mobil accepts the deal for the benefit of the two parties.”

He added that the delay in negotiations was partly related to initial production rates from the Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi oilfields.

(Source: Reuters )