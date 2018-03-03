Zain Iraq, Ericsson Offer Boosted Data Services

By John Lee.

In preparation for the anticipated increase in data traffic and demand in Iraq, Zain Iraq has invested in the implementation of Ericsson’s award-winning virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solution nationwide.

The deal is Ericsson’s first vEPC contract in Iraq, and one of the first in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Ali Al Zahid, CEO, Zain Iraq says:

“Since we have introduced 3G on a large scale in Iraq, data traffic has surged, and demand continues to grow. This will present exciting opportunities as we move forward. This deal will bring greater connectivity and virtual capabilities to our subscribers.”

Rafiah Ibrahim (pictured), Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says:

“The deployment of our vEPC will not only provide the scale and reach Zain requires, but it will also provide the demand management and advanced cloud infrastructure that will allow them to address new revenue streams in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Internet of Things (IoT).”

Ericsson vEPC provides verified solutions addressing a large number of vertical use cases, opening up new operator opportunities and improving deployment flexibility.

(Source: al Bawaba)