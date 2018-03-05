91 Iraqi Civilians Killed in February

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 208 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in February 2018*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The figures include ordinary civilians and others who can be considered civilian at the time of death or injury – police in non-combat function, civil defence, Personal Security Details, facilities protection police, and fire department personnel.

Of the overall figures for February, the number of civilians killed (not including police) was 86, while the number of injured (not including police) was 202.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate followed, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

*CAVEATS: UNAMI has been hindered in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas; in some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. For these reasons, the figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum.

(Source: United Nations)