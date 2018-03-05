Latest Strikes Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continued to strike Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq between Feb. 23-March 1, conducting 23 strikes consisting of 35 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported.

Strikes in Syria

Yesterday in Syria, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes destroyed an ISIS motorcycle and two weapons caches.

On Feb. 28, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS supply route and an ISIS-held building.

On Feb. 27, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed an ISIS vehicle and a supply route and damaged a unmanned aerial vehicle.

On Feb. 26, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of seven engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed an ISIS supply route and damaged a mortar.

On Feb. 25, coalition military forces conducted a strikes consistin of two engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three fighting positions.

On Feb. 24, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed a heavy machine gun and a fighting position.

On Feb. 23, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed a fighting position.

Near Shadaddi, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and an improvised explosive device facility.

Strikes in Iraq

There were no reported strikes in Iraq on Feb. 28-March 1.

On Feb. 27, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Kirkuk, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Near Qayyara, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS-held buildings.

There were no reported strikes in Iraq on Feb. 26.

On Feb. 25, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Asad, a strike destroyed an ISIS-held cave.

Near Rutbah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS vehicles and a weapons cache.

On Feb. 24, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Hawijah. The strike destroyed an ISIS weapons cache.

On Feb. 23, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Hawijah. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Additional Strikes in Iraq

On Feb. 22, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Hawijah. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS watercraft.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)