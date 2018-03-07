Al-Kasid Group Wins Ford Dealership

By John Lee.

Ford has appointed Al-Kasid Group as its new authorised importer-dealer for the sale and service of Ford vehicles and distribution of Ford and MotorCraft® parts in all of Iraq, the company has announced.

Al-Kasid Group is one of Iraq’s largest consortiums, and will be ready to welcome and serve Ford customers effective immediately, through its temporary Ford service and maintenance outlets in Erbil, Dohuk and Sulaymaniyah, followed by Baghdad early-March.

The dealership is also investing in temporary Ford showrooms in Erbil, Dohuk, Sulaymaniayah and Baghdad, which will all be open early May, with additional expansions and openings planned in Najaf by July, and other cities by mid-2019.

Metelo Arias, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford Middle East & Africa, said:

“We’re very pleased to welcome Al-Kasid Group into the Ford family. Offering our customers in Iraq world-class products and a superior ownership experience is our key priority and Ford is committed to this.

“We are confident that Al-Kasid Group’s strong market presence and commitment to service excellence will provide our customers with the very best levels of Ford services and support that they need, when they need them.”

Mouwafak A. Jamil, Chairman & CEO of Al-Kasid Group, said:

“We’re thrilled to be working with Ford as its official importer-dealer for all of Iraq. Al-Kasid Group has been the pioneer in the market as well as in the automotive sector, ensuring highest customer satisfaction levels. Our team dedicated to the Ford business is eager to begin serving our customers and offer the world-class products that the Ford brand offers.”

Al-Kasid Group has a long and proud history in Iraq; its roots were established 70 years ago when the Al-Kasid Transportation Bureau was founded in 1947, and the company’s continued dedication to its private, corporate and government clients has seen it blossom into an extremely successful enterprise.

“Iraq is a key market for Ford, and we believe this is an important announcement for our customers,” added Arias. “Our team has been working very hard together with our new dealer-partner, in order to turn around and offer immediate service and support to our Ford customers in the market. We look forward to grow the business and deliver excellent Ford products and customer experience in Iraq.”

(Source: Ford)