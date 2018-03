By John Lee.

Iraq’s Commission for Accountability and Justice has reportedly completed the list of the relatives and associates of the late President Saddam Hussein (pictured), who are to have their assets confiscated.

According to a report Asharq al-Awsat, the confiscation involves 52 senior officials from his former regime, and over 4,000 ex-ministers and officials of the Baath party.

(Source: Asharq al-Awsat)