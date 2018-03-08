300 Peugeot Pars on their way to Iraq

By John Lee.

By the end of this year Iran‘s IKCO will strengthen its presence in Iraq, dispatching 300 Peugeot Pars passenger cars, equipped with automatic gearboxes.

“Iraqi market is one of the foremost export markets for IKCO,” said Hassan Golchubian, IKCO Export Director of the Middle East and Africa, adding that as other markets, Iraq also awaits IKCO’s automatic cars.

Rebuilding its economy and industry, Iraq is considered as a significant market for Iranian automakers, opined IKCO Export Director and added, “IKCO is after winning a noticeable share of this market.”

Considering customs tariffs’ problems and the related policies in Iraq, Golchubian stated, “The export prospects of the region is clear and we will hopefully have a smoother export to Iraq in the coming years.”

Given the possibility of exporting IKCO cars to Oman, he also mentioned, “Omani people are impressed by IKCO cars, thereby it is expected that export of two or three models of automatic cars to this market next year can pave the way for export to our neighboring counties.

Expressing his satisfaction over IKCO’s performance in export to the Middle East, he noted,” IKCO has successfully accomplished a major part of its export objectives this year, trying to boost its after-sales service to accelerate its share of the market in the Middle Eastern countries.

(Source: IKCO)