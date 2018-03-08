Iran, Iraq Economic Roadmap to be Outlined

By John Lee.

Iran‘s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Mohammad Shariatmadari (pictured), has said it is hoped that upcoming visit of Iran’s first vice president Es’hagh Jahangiri to Iraq will “outline the economic cooperation roadmap between the two countries.”



Shariatmadari and his accompanying delegation held talks on Monday with Iraq’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development to “boost cooperation in relevant issues“.

He added that “banking problems between Iran and Iraq will be settled once credit lines are launched,” estimating that non-oil trade between the two countries is worth around $6 billion.

(Source: MNA)