Iraq to launch Tender for Gas Contracts by end-June

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

Iraq’s Council of Ministers has resolved that the Ministry of Oil shall implement the process for awarding Supplemental Natural Gas Processing Contracts (SNGPCs) for the processing of associated gas to qualified investors through a competitive and transparent bidding process that adheres to best international standards.

The SNGPCs will provide that investors will construct facilities for the processing of gas, and will also allow the investors to build additional capacity and enter into gas sale and purchase agreements.

Subject to the availability of raw gas as determined at the time by the Ministry of Oil and certified to the Council of Ministers, an international public tender for the award of SNGPC contracts will be launched by the Ministry of Oil no later than 30 June, 2018.

Then, subject to the successful conclusion of the international public tender, any resulting SNGPC contracts shall be awarded no later than 31 October 2018.

The SNGPCs are to be signed by November 30, 2018.

Detailed documents can be downloaded here.