KRG PM Barzani and US Ambassador meet

By on March 9, 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani received US Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Douglas Silliman and his accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, they discussed the latest developments in the talks between Erbil and Baghdad, upcoming elections in Iraq and in the Kurdistan Region, the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, and plans to encourage the private sector to participate in reconstruction.

They also discussed means that could help develop the Iraqi economy, facilitate reconstruction, and pave the way for the participation of the foreign companies in the reconstruction process.

Other topics pertaining to the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, the greater region and post-ISIS era were also discussed.

(Source: KRG)

