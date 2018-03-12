Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th Mar 2018).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD939 (-0.5%) / $990 (-0.7%) (weekly change) (+15.7% and +18.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.9bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD6.9bn ($5.6mn).

ISX Company Announcements