By John Lee.

Iraq’s Minister of Electricity Qassim Mohammad al-Fahdawi has met with a visiting delegation from Tehran headed by Iran‘s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Mohammad Shariatmadari.

They renewed for an additional year a contract under which Iran sells electricity to Iraq.

Through four major supply lines, Iran sends 1,000 megawatts of electricity to Iraq.

(Sources: Ministry of Electricity, Rudaw)