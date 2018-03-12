Iraq to Reduce Oil Products Imports by 25%

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] has said that Iraq will reduce imports of petroleum products by 25 percent, as the country restarts production at refineries that were damaged by the Islamic State group (IS, Daesh, ISIS, ISIL).

He said that restarting production at the Seeniya, Hadeetha, Qayara and Kirkuk refineries has already contributed to an increase in the production of oil derivatives.

The Ministry of Oil has also announced big investment projects in the refining sector, including projects in Kirkuk, Maysan, Nasiriya, Faw, Anbar and Ninawa.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)