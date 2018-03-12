UK Firm wins $350m Iraqi Port Deal

UK-based WRA and Associates has announced the signing of a contract with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) for a new $350-million facility with 3-4 berths at the port of Umm Qasr, in Basra province.

Built in partnership with local company Bur Al-Aman (BAM), the new development will include warehousing and all other operations facilities, and will have an operating value of approximately $1.5 billion over the 38-year contract.

The three berths will be built in two phases, incorporating three stages; each stage is the construction of a berth with a 200-m long sea interface with storage yards attached to it.

Preparation of the berths and storage yards with the equipment and machinery specified and the technical presentation according to the specifications, is to be developed.

With the infrastructure in position, Umm Qasr Port is in a good competitive position to develop deep-drafted dry-bulk, liquid-bulk and container terminals through private sector participation, and provide better facilities and services.

Project Director Launce Morgan told Iraq Business News:

“As one of the biggest non-oil projects in Iraq, this ia a major breakthrough for a British company. We are delighted to work with Bur al-Aman and we look forward to the successful completion of this important project.”

Design works are to start immediately, and the project will be run on a Finance, Build, Own and Operate basis.