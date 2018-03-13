Russia to supply more T-90S Tanks to Iraq

By John Lee.

Russia will continue to supply Iraq with T-90S main battle tanks (MBTs), according to a report from Army Recognition.

Vladimir Kozhin, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation, told Rossiya 24 TV:

“Iraq is our traditional partner and it has been boosting its potential by ordering our equipment. Today we are equipping there an entire armored brigade, our equipment is supplied there.”

Iraq confirmed receiving the first batch of 36 T-90S in February, and by late April it is expected to receive another batch of 37.

The T-90S MBT is made by the Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), a subsidiary of Russian Technologies (Rostec).

(Source: Army Recognition)

(Picture Credit: Aleksey Kitaev)