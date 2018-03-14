Iraq to launch new “Basrah Medium” Crude Oil Grade

By John Lee.

Platts reports that Iraq plans to launch a new Basrah Medium crude oil grade “whenever logistics allow,” to provide “more stability” in existing grades.

It quotes Ali Nazar al-Shatari, the Deputy Director General of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) as saying the new grade will have an API gravity of 29-30 degrees, with 2 percent sulphur.

Basrah Heavy will remain largely the same at 23 degrees API and 4 percent sulphur, while Basrah Light will be become even lighter, rising to 34 API degrees, up from an average of 29-31 degrees currently.

(Source: Platts)