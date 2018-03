By John Lee.

Iraq Oil Report reports that the China ZhenHua Oil Company, a subsidiary of state-owned arms manufacturer Norinco, is poised to make two new investments in Iraq’s oil sector.

It says the company is forming a new oil trading joint venture with the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) and is negotiating the upstream development of the East Baghdad oil field.

(Source: Iraq Oil Report)