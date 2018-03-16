New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Country Logistics Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Projects Development Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Projects Development Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- WASH BCC Advisor, Terre des hommes
- Procurement Specialist, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Programme Analyst, Women, Peace and Security, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Finance Coordinator- Reporting, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- M&E Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Field Language Assistant, UNAMI
- Irak-Head of Mission, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.