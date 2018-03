From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Eight months after US-backed forces drove ISIL from Iraq’s second-largest city Mosul, unexploded bombs, mortars and other explosives still litter the streets.

The UN says most of them are buried under an estimated 11 tonnes of destroyed buildings.

It warns removing them all could take “many years”.

Al Jazeera‘s Imtiaz Tyab reports: