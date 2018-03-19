Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th Mar 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD927 (-1.2%) / $878 (-1.2%) (weekly change) (+14.3% and +17.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 20.3bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD11.9bn ($9.7mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) will hold AGM* on Mar. 29, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BMNS starting Mar. 26, 2018.
- Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) will hold a GA on Mar. 18, 2018 to elect new BoDs as private sector representatives. The company has been suspended since Aug. 6, 2017 for not disclosing 2016 annual financial results.
- Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) will be suspended from trading on Mar. 18, 2018 if the company fails to explain why the prices touched the lower limit on Mar. 14 and Mar. 15, 2018.
- National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) will be suspended from trading on Mar. 18, 2018 if the company fails to explain why the prices touched the lower limit on Mar. 14 and Mar. 15, 2018.
- Original shares of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) resumed trading on Mar. 11, 2018 after discussing and approving 2013 annual financial results and increasing the capital from IQD400 mn to IQD800 mn through 100% bonus issue.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) resumed trading on Mar. 11, 2018 after electing five BoD members as private sector representatives.
- ISX requested Al Taif Islamic Bank to submit a number of documents in order to be started trading in the banking sector as an Islamic Bank.
- ISX requested Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) to provide updates regarding the capital increase process.
- ISX requested Al-Karada Court to set up a new date to auction 40 mn shares of AL- Batek Financial Investment (VBAT) and 50 mn shares of Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) owned by Sadiq Abdul-Hadi Faraj for the payment of debt to Bilad Islamic Bank (BLAD). The court representative didn’t attend the auction on Mar. 12, 2018.
- According to ISX announcement on Mar. 12, 2018, Rabee Securities will hold a GA on Mar. 27 to elect five BoD members and other five alternative members.
- Cross Transactions: 6.0 bn shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) on Mar. 13, 2018, which represents 2.4% of BIIB capital.
