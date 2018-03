By John Lee.

Soccer’s governing body FIFA has lifted its three-decade ban on Iraq hosting international football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is quoted as saying that this will allow international matches to be played in Erbil, Basra (pictured) and Karbala, where the security situation was considered to be “stable“, but not yet in Baghdad.

Iraq will host Qatar and Syria for a friendly tournament starting on March 21 in Basra.

(Sources: AFP, Reuters)