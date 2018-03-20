UNAMI Technical Support Training for Civil Society

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Human Rights Office (HRO), within its program of technical support to civil society organizations in the Kurdistan Region, conducted a “Specialized Training on Preparation of the Shadow Report for Treaty Bodies: the CEDAW Convention” in Sulaimaniyah.

Representatives from 21 NGOs in Sulaimaniyah participated in the training, 12 women and nine men. The training develops participants’ skills in collecting and analyzing the required information and data for the preparation of the shadow report for CEDAW Committee.

The due date to submit the shadow report of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) was 1 February 2018 but it has not been submitted.

During the opening session, HRO representative Mr. Zito Siany commended the role of civil society organizations in promoting and protecting human rights through their communications with the related human rights treaty bodies.

Ms. Soma Yassin, one of the participants, stated that the training was very useful in producing shadow report for the CEDAW Committee.

“The contribution of NGOs at this stage of the process is essential as it is the best opportunity to ensure that issues of concern to NGOs find their way into the list of issues that can be the focus of the dialogue between the Committee and the State party”, she further said.

The group also intends to prepare shadow reports for Iraq’s next state reports for International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which is due in Nov 2018 and Convention Against Torture which is due in August 2019.

