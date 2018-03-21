Training Session for Bidders on UNDP e-Tendering

In continuing of training session conducted in April-May 2017 for the potential construction companies throughout Iraq, UNDP Country Office Iraq is planning to conduct another training session for the potential Construction Firms/Companies as per the following details:

Training Session for Sinjar Bidders – 3 & 4 April 2018 – Baghdad Training Session for Baghdad & other areas – 5 April 2018 – Baghdad Training Session for Erbil & other areas– 9 & 10 April 2018 – Erbil

All registered bidders are kindly requested to send the following information to the UNDP focal point mentioned below latest by 31 March 2018. The requests received after due date and time will not be entertained.

Name of the company; Name of Representative/s (Maximum of two person allowed to take part in the training session). Atlas E-Tendering registration number.

Interested firms/companies are kindly requested to provide the relevant information to UNDP Focal person Raghad Ali at email [email protected].

The training venue for all the above trainings will only be communicated to the bidders who will provide the above information and are registered with the Atlas E-Tendering portal of UNDP.

(Source: UNDP)