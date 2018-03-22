IBN Welcomes New Expert Blogger

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

This week at Iraq Business News, we are delighted to welcome a new Expert Blogger to our ranks:

Elena Kornienko (pictured), has more than 15 years of professional experience in contracts, procurement and tendering in various roles from demand-identification to contract close-out.

She has worked on major international oil and gas projects, including the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 fields in Russia, and Iraq’s West Qurna-2. Now based in Dubai, she provides consultancy services to the oil and gas industry.

Elena is a fluent English and Russian speaker, and a graduate of the Moscow State University of Commerce, holding a degree in Economics. She also graduated with distinction from the School of Business Administration at Portland State University and holds a CIPS diploma.

You can read her first blog here, and we look forward to reading more of her perspectives on procurement and tendering in Iraq over the coming weeks and months.