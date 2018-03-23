Biwater, Wood Partnership to Improve Iraq’s Water Infrastructure

A strategic partnership has been established between Biwater and Wood to work together in Iraq to address acute water shortages, beginning with the supply of water to the Basrah region.

This important agreement between two leading UK infrastructure firms, demonstrates the scale of international interest and support in Iraq’s extensive infrastructure reconstruction efforts, and follows the signing of a MoU between the Government of Iraq and UK Export Finance (UKEF) in March 2017, to underwrite GBP £10 billion of infrastructure projects in Iraq over the next 10 years.

Commenting on the partnership, Biwater’s Chairman, Sir Adrian White (pictured), said:

“I am delighted with this new partnership, which is another significant step forward in delivering our respective ambitions within the water industry.

“Biwater’s focus will be to work with Wood – applying the vast knowledge and expertise of both companies – to deliver on the immediate requirements for Iraq’s water infrastructure, especially that required by the Basrah Governorate.”

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said:

“We are proud to be offering our diverse capabilities and broad, innovative solutions to support a partnership that offers our continuing support to the redevelopment of Iraq as well as making a difference to millions of people.

“Our focus will be on providing safe and reliable water distribution systems to the Iraqi population. We look forward to working in partnership with Biwater, which is another significant step towards broadening our portfolio.”

(Source: Biwater)