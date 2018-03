By John Lee.

Russian oil company Lukoil has said that lower volumes of compensation crude oil from the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq had “a negative impact on EBITDA dynamics“.

In its audited consolidated financial statements for the full year of 2017, it added that net of this project, EBITDA increased in 2017 by 17.8 percent year-on-year.

(Source: Lukoil)