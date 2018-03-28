IBBC joins British Chambers of Commerce in boost to UK-Iraq Trade

Iraq Britain Business Council joins British Chambers of Commerce in boost to UK – Iraq Trade

IBBC is delighted to announce that we are officially an international affiliate to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC). The IBBC is now the official organisation to whom British companies and organisations will be referred by the BCC.

This relationship neatly mirrors our status with the Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce and the Kurdish Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry who are close partners of IBBC. Indeed the 5 largest Iraqi chambers, namely Baghdad, Erbil, Basrah, Najaf and Karbala are full members of the IBBC.

The BCC sits at the heart of a business network that spans the length and breadth of the UK, with links to markets across the world, with 52 accredited Chambers in the UK as trusted champions of businesses, places, and global trade.

Chambers of Commerce provide a voice to the business communities they represent, amplifying their priorities and concerns. In every region and nation of the UK, Chambers of Commerce and their members work to improve the local business environment in which they operate.

The Chamber of Commerce network exists to support and connect companies, bringing together firms to build new relationships, share best practice and foster new opportunities.

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC says:

“IBBC is delighted to have been granted this affiliate status by BCC, as this endorses our role as intermediaries and trade enablers with Iraq for all the work we do with British business in the country. It completes the circle of business with Iraqi companies, as we have an equal position in Iraq, and are thus able to bring businesses in both UK and Iraq together through this unique leverage.”

Dr Adam Marshall, Director General at BCC stated:

“We are delighted to welcome IBBC to the BCC and we look forward together to strengthening relations and business opportunities between the UK and Iraq in the weeks and months ahead.”

(Source: IBBC)