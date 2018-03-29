An Urgent Call to Action: Run. Give. Volunteer.

The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) has appealed for runners and doners for its annual run in Alexandria, Virginia.

“More than 4 million children have been impacted by extreme violence in several areas including in Ninewa and al-Anbar. Last year alone, 270 children were killed. Many were robbed of their childhood, forced to fight on the frontlines. Some will bear the physical and psychological scars for life due to exposure to unprecedented brutality. Over 1 million children were forced to leave their homes.”

— January 19, 2018, Statement by UNICEF Regional Director Geert Cappelaere, after visiting Iraq

During ISIS’ occupation, UNICEF called Iraq “one of the most dangerous places in the world for children.” Now, after Iraq has driven ISIS from its strongholds, the emotional, psychological, and physical wreckage is staggering. For everyone who loves Iraqi children, this an urgent call to action. We call on all to Run. Give. Volunteer. Today.

RUN. Run – or walk – with us at the IN THEIR SHOES 5K on May 5th. Tell the world these kids are not forgotten. We lift them up with our hearts and voices.

GIVE. GIVE because we can’t hire a teacher or lawyer or social worker, or buy food, school supplies, and clothing without money.

VOLUNTEER. VOLUNTEER because every volunteer on our team saves ICF money that can go directly to the Iraqi kids we all love. We salute our 2017 volunteers who donated thousands of hours of loving service!

ARE YOU IN?

(Source: ICF)