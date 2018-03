By John Lee.

Reuters reports that Iraq is studying the possibility of building crude oil storage facilities in South Korea and Japan.

Alaa al-Yasiri, head of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), said the move is part of a plan to increase sales to Asian clients:

“SOMO’s new strategy is to form trade arms in Asian markets to maximize profits and boost crude shipments to Asian markets.”

