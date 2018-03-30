Marines Facilitating Iraqi Forces’ Success, Commandant Says

U.S. Marines will remain in Iraq to help Iraqi forces train, sustain and re-establish security, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller said during a Commanders Series event at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
(Source: US Dept of Defense)
U.S. Marines will remain in Iraq to help Iraqi forces train, sustain and re-establish security, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller said during a Commanders Series event at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
(Source: US Dept of Defense)
No comments yet.