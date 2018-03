By John Lee.

Al Faw Palace has reportedly been selected as the location for the new American University of Iraq – Baghdad (AUIB).

The complex was originally built by Saddam Hussein, then used by the US-led coalition as a camp following the invasion.

The new university is scheduled to open in September 2018, and will house a College of Law, College of Medicine, College of Arts and Sciences, and College of Business.

More here from Rudaw.